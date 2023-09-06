Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard conducts facility inspection [Image 2 of 4]

    Coast Guard conducts facility inspection

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Williams, a marine science technician from Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region, smiles during an inspection on a power plant Aug. 30, 2023 in Dumfries, Virginia. The Coast Guard regulates the movement of oil that power plants use to produce power over any waterways to ensure the safety of the maritime environment. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 12:01
