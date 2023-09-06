Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Williams, a marine science technician from Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region, fills out paperwork during an inspection on a power plant Aug. 30, 2023 in Dumfries, Virginia. The Coast Guard regulates the movement of oil that power plants use to produce power over any waterways to ensure the safety of the maritime environment. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2023 Date Posted: 09.06.2023 12:01 Photo ID: 8005974 VIRIN: 230830-G-ZP826-5908 Resolution: 2048x1367 Size: 1.51 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard conducts facility inspection [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Kimberly Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.