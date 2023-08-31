Ground Guiding Bright Star 2023

Task Force Reaper offloads vehicles and equipment for exercise Bright Star 2023. Bright Star 2023 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land, and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation, and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Army photos by 1st Lt. Michael Needham)

