    Offloading the Truck [Image 2 of 4]

    Offloading the Truck

    ALEXANDRIA, EGYPT

    09.04.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Michael Needham 

    155th Armored Brigade Combat Team

    Task Force Reaper offloads vehicles and equipment for exercise Bright Star 2023. Bright Star 2023 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land, and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation, and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Army photos by 1st Lt. Michael Needham)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 10:07
    Photo ID: 8005767
    VIRIN: 230904-A-XA218-8563
    Resolution: 3869x2937
    Size: 792.38 KB
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, EG 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Offloading the Truck [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT Michael Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rolling Stock Arrives for Bright Star 2023
    Offloading the Truck
    Keep it Coming
    Ground Guiding Bright Star 2023

    Mississippi National Guard
    ARCENT
    Task Force Reaper
    Bright Star 2023

