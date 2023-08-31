Medal of Honor Recipient Capt. Larry L. Taylor- Media Day

Former U.S. Army Sergeant Dave Hill participates in media interviews in honor of Medal of honor recipient U.S. Army Capt. Larry L. Taylor at the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel in Arlington, Virginia, Sept. 4, 2023. Taylor will be awarded the Medal of Honor, Sept. 5, 2023, at the White House, for his acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty while serving then- as 1st Lt. Taylor, a team leader assigned to Troop D (Air), 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry, 1st Infantry Division, near the hamlet of Ap Go Cong, Republic of Vietnam, June 18, 1968.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. XaViera Masline)

