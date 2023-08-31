Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medal of Honor Recipient Capt. Larry L. Taylor- Media Day [Image 9 of 9]

    Medal of Honor Recipient Capt. Larry L. Taylor- Media Day

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2023

    Photo by Sgt. XaViera Masline 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Former U.S. Army Sergeant Dave Hill participates in media interviews in honor of Medal of honor recipient U.S. Army Capt. Larry L. Taylor at the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel in Arlington, Virginia, Sept. 4, 2023. Taylor will be awarded the Medal of Honor, Sept. 5, 2023, at the White House, for his acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty while serving then- as 1st Lt. Taylor, a team leader assigned to Troop D (Air), 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry, 1st Infantry Division, near the hamlet of Ap Go Cong, Republic of Vietnam, June 18, 1968.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. XaViera Masline)

    This work, Medal of Honor Recipient Capt. Larry L. Taylor- Media Day [Image 9 of 9], by SGT XaViera Masline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

