    Sustainment brigade headquarters, signal company deploy in support of CENTCOM [Image 6 of 9]

    Sustainment brigade headquarters, signal company deploy in support of CENTCOM

    SPRINGFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aven Santiago 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Soldiers of the Headquarters and Special Troops Battalion, 371st Sustainment Brigade, and the 137th Signal Company pose for photos with family members following their call to duty ceremony at the First Christian Church in Springfield, Ohio, May 25, 2023. The units deployed overseas this summer to provide support in the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Aven Santiago, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 06:10
    Photo ID: 8005457
    VIRIN: 230525-Z-SM034-1008
    Resolution: 4530x3888
    Size: 12.6 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, OH, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sustainment brigade headquarters, signal company deploy in support of CENTCOM [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Aven Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ohio

    TAGS

    Families
    ceremony
    Ohio National Guard
    Soldiers
    deployment
    call to duty

