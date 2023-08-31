Soldiers of the Headquarters and Special Troops Battalion, 371st Sustainment Brigade, and the 137th Signal Company pose for photos with family members following their call to duty ceremony at the First Christian Church in Springfield, Ohio, May 25, 2023. The units deployed overseas this summer to provide support in the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Aven Santiago, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Date Posted: 09.06.2023 06:10 Photo ID: 8005454 VIRIN: 230525-Z-SM034-1007 Resolution: 4980x3888 Size: 9.06 MB Location: SPRINGFIELD, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sustainment brigade headquarters, signal company deploy in support of CENTCOM [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Aven Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.