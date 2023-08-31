Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3v3 paintball tournament [Image 12 of 12]

    3v3 paintball tournament

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.01.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Adam Fisher 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    The Morale, Welfare, and Recreation hosted a paintball tournament at the Casey Paintball Field, Sep 2. Eighteen soldiers from Camp Casey, Camp Hovey and Camp Humphreys played a 3v3 in a friendly paintball trio tournament competition.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 02:22
    Photo ID: 8005241
    VIRIN: 230902-A-QA044-1047
    Resolution: 4861x3241
    Size: 916.45 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

