The Morale, Welfare, and Recreation hosted a paintball tournament at the Casey Paintball Field, Sep 2. Eighteen soldiers from Camp Casey, Camp Hovey and Camp Humphreys played a 3v3 in a friendly paintball trio tournament competition.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 02:21
|Photo ID:
|8005222
|VIRIN:
|230902-A-QA044-1011
|Resolution:
|4433x2955
|Size:
|884.84 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3v3 paintball tournament [Image 12 of 12], by PFC Adam Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
