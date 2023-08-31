USS McFaul Security Training

230905-N-YD864-1199 GULF OF OMAN (Sept. 5, 2023) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Vladimir Williams flushes his eyes during security training aboard guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) in the Gulf of Oman, Sept. 5, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

