230905-N-YD864-1024 GULF OF OMAN (Sept. 5, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Tyler Hilborne participates in security training aboard guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) in the Gulf of Oman, Sept. 5, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

Date Taken: 09.05.2023 Date Posted: 09.06.2023 Location: GULF OF OMAN This work, USS McFaul Security Training [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS