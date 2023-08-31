Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy’s food-service team has busy August supporting 2023 CSTX, XCTC training efforts [Image 5 of 7]

    Fort McCoy’s food-service team has busy August supporting 2023 CSTX, XCTC training efforts

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A Soldier supporting the Wisconsin National Guard’s 2023 eXportable Combat Training Capability exercise prepares food Aug. 7, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy's food-service team provided Unitized Group Rations for Soldiers to have for their food operations during the exercise. (Photo by the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs/Wisconsin National Guard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 23:07
    Photo ID: 8005090
    VIRIN: 230807-A-A4608-8323
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 513.97 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy’s food-service team has busy August supporting 2023 CSTX, XCTC training efforts [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort McCoy’s food-service team has busy July, August supporting 2023 CSTX, XCTC training efforts
    Fort McCoy’s food-service team has busy July, August supporting 2023 CSTX, XCTC training efforts
    Fort McCoy’s food-service team has busy July, August supporting 2023 CSTX, XCTC training efforts
    Fort McCoy’s food-service team has busy July, August supporting 2023 CSTX, XCTC training efforts
    Fort McCoy’s food-service team has busy August supporting 2023 CSTX, XCTC training efforts
    Fort McCoy’s food-service team has busy August supporting 2023 CSTX, XCTC training efforts
    Fort McCoy’s food-service team has busy August supporting 2023 CSTX, XCTC training efforts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    food service
    Fort McCoy
    XCTC food operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT