Troops with D Company, 132nd Brigade Support Battalion serve up food July 31, 2023, during the Wisconsin National Guard’s 2023 eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis. (U.S. Army Photo by the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs/Wisconsin National Guard)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2023 23:07
|Photo ID:
|8005095
|VIRIN:
|230731-A-A4608-7708
|Resolution:
|1000x666
|Size:
|118.38 KB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
This work, Fort McCoy’s food-service team has busy August supporting 2023 CSTX, XCTC training efforts [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
