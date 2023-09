A Cyprus Navy Seal fires his weapon system while participating in a dynamic shooting competition during exercise Bright Star 23 at Mohamed Naguib Military Base (MNMB), Egypt, Sept. 4, 2023. Bright Star 23 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land, and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation, and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2023 Date Posted: 09.05.2023 15:10 Photo ID: 8004576 VIRIN: 230904-M-AU949-1042 Resolution: 6320x4213 Size: 13.05 MB Location: EG Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bright Star 23: Dynamic Shooting Competition [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.