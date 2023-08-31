Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bright Star 23: Dynamic Shooting Competition [Image 11 of 13]

    Bright Star 23: Dynamic Shooting Competition

    EGYPT

    09.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla   

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    An Egyptian Counter Terrorism Force member fires his weapon system while participating in a dynamic shooting competition during exercise Bright Star 23 at Mohamed Naguib Military Base (MNMB), Egypt, Sept. 4, 2023. Bright Star 23 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land, and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation, and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 15:09
    Photo ID: 8004583
    VIRIN: 230904-M-AU949-1050
    Resolution: 6365x4243
    Size: 15.44 MB
    Location: EG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bright Star 23: Dynamic Shooting Competition [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Egypt
    Partnership
    BS23
    BrightStar23

