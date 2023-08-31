A U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition cadre member shoots an M17 pistol during the Excellence-in-Competition event as part of the U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 4, 2023. Sixty soldiers from across the nation traveled to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, to compete in the 2023 U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition from September 2-10. 2023 BSC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focus events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Cole Moore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2023 Date Posted: 09.04.2023 15:58 Photo ID: 8003367 VIRIN: 230904-A-AB196-1049 Resolution: 4233x2646 Size: 1.19 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A U.S. Army soldier fires the M17 pistol [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Cole Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.