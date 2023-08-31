Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M17 pistol magazines sit on a table

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2023

    Photo by Spc. Cole Moore 

    220th Public Affairs Detachment

    Groups of M17 pistol magazines sit on a table prior to the Excellence-in-Competition event as part of the U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 4, 2023. Sixty soldiers from across the nation traveled to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, to compete in the 2023 U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition from September 2-10. 2023 BSC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focus events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Cole Moore)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2023
    Date Posted: 09.04.2023 15:59
    Photo ID: 8003366
    VIRIN: 230904-A-AB196-1003
    Resolution: 6272x4480
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M17 pistol magazines sit on a table [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Cole Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior Competition
    Army Reserve
    Training
    Best Squad Competition
    BSC
    #23ARBSC

