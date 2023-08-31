Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One Last Hussar: 1-9 Cavalry Leadership gets back to equine roots in Poland [Image 8 of 9]

    One Last Hussar: 1-9 Cavalry Leadership gets back to equine roots in Poland

    KIERZBUń, POLAND

    09.04.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr. 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division, ride horses during an esprit de corps event in Kierzbuń, Poland, Sept. 4. Unit leadership participated in the horse ride event to honor cavalry traditions and conduct farewell celebrations. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

