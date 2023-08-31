U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division, ride horses during an esprit de corps event in Kierzbuń, Poland, Sept. 4. Unit leadership participated in the horse ride event to honor cavalry traditions and conduct farewell celebrations. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2023 Date Posted: 09.04.2023 11:50 Photo ID: 8003159 VIRIN: 230904-Z-YU904-1268 Resolution: 5995x3996 Size: 12.07 MB Location: KIERZBUń, PL Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, One Last Hussar: 1-9 Cavalry Leadership gets back to equine roots in Poland [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Cesar Salazar Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.