One Last Hussar: 1-9 Cavalry Leadership gets back to equine roots in Poland

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Bradley Kezer, from Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division, prepares to ride a horse during an esprit de corps event in Kierzbuń, Poland, Sept. 4. Unit leadership participated in the horse ride event to honor cavalry traditions and conduct farewell celebrations. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

