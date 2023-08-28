U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Carlos I. Orsinicarrero (right) receives authorization from Col. Scott Rankin (left), commander, both with Dental Health Command Europe, to take charge of the troops in conclusion of the DHCE change of responsibility ceremony Aug 30, 2023 at Sembach, Germany. Orsinicarrero assumed responsibility of the unit from Quintana Jr. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2023 Date Posted: 08.31.2023 02:29 Photo ID: 7998755 VIRIN: 230830-A-PB921-1040 Resolution: 4454x3236 Size: 8 MB Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dental Health Command Europe Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.