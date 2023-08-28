U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Carlos I. Orsinicarrero, Dental Health Command Europe, senior enlisted advisor, delivers his remarks during a change of responsibility ceremony, Aug 30, 2023 at Sembach, Germany. Orsinicarrero assumed responsibility of the unit from Sgt. Maj. Cesar M. Quintana Jr. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2023 Date Posted: 08.31.2023 02:29 Photo ID: 7998739 VIRIN: 230830-A-PB921-1036 Resolution: 4612x4004 Size: 9.89 MB Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dental Health Command Europe Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.