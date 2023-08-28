Dental Health Command Europe Change of Responsibility Ceremony

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Carlos I. Orsinicarrero, Dental Health Command Europe, senior enlisted advisor, delivers his remarks during a change of responsibility ceremony, Aug 30, 2023 at Sembach, Germany. Orsinicarrero assumed responsibility of the unit from Sgt. Maj. Cesar M. Quintana Jr. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
