    Dental Health Command Europe Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 8 of 9]

    Dental Health Command Europe Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Elisabeth Paqué 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Carlos I. Orsinicarrero, Dental Health Command Europe, senior enlisted advisor, delivers his remarks during a change of responsibility ceremony, Aug 30, 2023 at Sembach, Germany. Orsinicarrero assumed responsibility of the unit from Sgt. Maj. Cesar M. Quintana Jr. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 08.31.2023 02:29
    Photo ID: 7998739
    VIRIN: 230830-A-PB921-1036
    Resolution: 4612x4004
    Size: 9.89 MB
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Dental Health Command Europe Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Training Support Center
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    Dental Health Command Europe
    7th ATC-TSAE

