    Hurricane Idalia Recovery [Image 4 of 4]

    Hurricane Idalia Recovery

    TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Deployable Tactical Operating System (DTOS) communications units or Engineer Command and Control Vehicle from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District is deployed to Tallahassee, Florida, to support the USACE personnel deployed to help in the Hurricane Idalia recovery effort. The Deployable Tactical Operations System (DTOS) coordinates teams and equipment to provide critical communications in the event of significant man-made or natural disasters in the United States, the District of Columbia, and the territories of the United States. Its mobility allows the Emergency Management team to quickly integrate engineer assets with local, federal and state authorities to ensure that USACE has a smooth, integrated response to any natural disaster. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)

    08.30.2023
