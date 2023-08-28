Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Idalia Recovery [Image 3 of 4]

    Hurricane Idalia Recovery

    TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Ryan Bamberg, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District, is part of the infrastructure assessment team preparing to conduct detailed structural assessments in areas impacted by Hurricane Idalia in Tallahassee, Florida, August 30, 2023. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida Sanchez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Idalia Recovery [Image 4 of 4], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recovery
    USACE
    FEMA
    Florida
    Idalia
    HurricaneIdalia

