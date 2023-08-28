Ryan Bamberg, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District, is part of the infrastructure assessment team preparing to conduct detailed structural assessments in areas impacted by Hurricane Idalia in Tallahassee, Florida, August 30, 2023. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 22:28
|Photo ID:
|7998463
|VIRIN:
|230830-A-AZ289-9952
|Resolution:
|4500x2752
|Size:
|6.69 MB
|Location:
|TALLAHASSEE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|WILMINGTON, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Hurricane Idalia Recovery [Image 4 of 4], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
