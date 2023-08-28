3d Marine Division Commanding General visits 3d Marine Littoral Regiment

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Christian F. Wortman meets with leadership from 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 30, 2023. The purpose of the visit was to discuss 3d MLR’s mission, organization, equipment, and capabilities to enhance future interoperability. Wortman is the commanding general of 3d Marine Division and is a native of Warren, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)

