3d Marine Division Commanding General visits 3d Marine Littoral Regiment

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Christian F. Wortman, left, shakes hands with Capt. Kevin Kayser on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 30, 2023. The purpose of the visit was to discuss 3d Marine Littoral Regiment’s mission, organization, equipment, and capabilities to enhance future interoperability. Wortman is the commanding general of 3d Marine Division and is a native of Warren, Pennsylvania. Kayser a company commander with 3d Littoral Logistics Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, and is a native of Tacoma, Washington. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)

