    USS Mississippi (SSN 782) Change of Command [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Mississippi (SSN 782) Change of Command

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Scott Barnes 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Aug. 11, 2023) Cmdr. Jeffrey Bernhardt, incoming commanding officer of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Mississippi (SSN 782), left, assumes command from Cmdr. Edward Barry, outgoing commanding officer of the Mississippi, right, while Capt. Aaron Peterson, commander, Submarine Squadron One, center, observes during the change of command ceremony Mississippi on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 30, 2023. Cmdr. Jeffrey Bernhardt relieved Cmdr. Edward Barry as commanding officer in a ceremony at the USS Parche Memorial. Mississippi performs a full spectrum of operations, including anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 20:12
    Photo ID: 7998306
    VIRIN: 230830-N-EI510-1166
    Resolution: 5869x3913
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Pearl Harbor
    COMSUBPAC
    Hawaii
    USS Mississippi (SSN 782)
    USINDOPACOM

