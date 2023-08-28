USS Mississippi (SSN 782) Change of Command

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Aug. 11, 2023) Cmdr. Jeffrey Bernhardt, incoming commanding officer of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Mississippi (SSN 782), left, assumes command from Cmdr. Edward Barry, outgoing commanding officer of the Mississippi, right, while Capt. Aaron Peterson, commander, Submarine Squadron One, center, observes during the change of command ceremony Mississippi on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 30, 2023. Cmdr. Jeffrey Bernhardt relieved Cmdr. Edward Barry as commanding officer in a ceremony at the USS Parche Memorial. Mississippi performs a full spectrum of operations, including anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes

