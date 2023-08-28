USS Mississippi (SSN 782) Change of Command

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Aug. 30, 2023) Cmdr. Edward Barry, outgoing commanding officer of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Mississippi (SSN 782), arrives at the change of command ceremony for the Mississippi on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 30, 2023. Cmdr. Jeffrey Bernhardt relieved Cmdr. Edward Barry as commanding officer in a ceremony at the USS Parche Memorial. Mississippi performs a full spectrum of operations, including anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)

