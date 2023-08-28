Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    928th MWD detachment, 103rd AW conduct joint working dog training [Image 5 of 5]

    928th MWD detachment, 103rd AW conduct joint working dog training

    EAST GRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Photo by Timothy Koster 

    Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joseph Leonard, a military working dog handler, observes Sgt. Kevin O'Connell and his working dog Misha as they search a C-130H aircraft during a training event at Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Conn. Aug. 29, 2023. Leonard lead the training event for the dog handers, providing the troops with their training scenario and feedback at the conclusion of the exercise.

    National Guard
    103rd Airlift Wing
    Connecticut National Guard
    928th Military Working Dog Detachment

