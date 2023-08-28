U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joseph Leonard, a military working dog handler, observes Sgt. Kevin O'Connell and his working dog Misha as they search a C-130H aircraft during a training event at Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Conn. Aug. 29, 2023. Leonard lead the training event for the dog handers, providing the troops with their training scenario and feedback at the conclusion of the exercise.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2023 Date Posted: 08.30.2023 15:48 Photo ID: 7997803 VIRIN: 230829-O-UQ901-4897 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 12.23 MB Location: EAST GRANBY, CT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 928th MWD detachment, 103rd AW conduct joint working dog training [Image 5 of 5], by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.