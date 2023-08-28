20th Air Force Commander answers Cancer Study questions at Space Operations Command

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Micheal Lutton engages with members of the Space Force community at a townhall meeting at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, August 24, 2023. Lutton, who leads the 20th Air Force, Air Force Global Strike Command, answered questions about the Missile Community Cancer Study. Historically, the Missile and Space communities have been closely linked, and many Guardians previously served as Air Force missileers. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dave Grim)

Date Taken: 08.24.2023