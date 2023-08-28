Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th Air Force Commander answers Cancer Study questions at Space Operations Command [Image 2 of 3]

    20th Air Force Commander answers Cancer Study questions at Space Operations Command

    CO, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by David Grim 

    Space Operations Command

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Micheal Lutton engages with members of the Space Force community at a townhall meeting at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, August 24, 2023. Lutton, who leads the 20th Air Force, Air Force Global Strike Command, answered questions about the Missile Community Cancer Study. Historically, the Missile and Space communities have been closely linked, and many Guardians previously served as Air Force missileers. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dave Grim)

    This work, 20th Air Force Commander answers Cancer Study questions at Space Operations Command [Image 3 of 3], by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

