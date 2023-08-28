13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command deploys in support of US Central Command

U.S. Army Pfc. Samuel Tanielu, a Signal Operations Support Specialist assigned to the 13th Armored Corp Sustainment Command, III Armored Corps, holds his daughter during pre-deployment operations, Aug. 23, 2023, Fort Cavazos, Texas. Deployment operations directs and enables military operations and activities with allies and partners to increase regional security and stability in support of enduring U.S. interests. [photo has been digitally enhanced] (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)

