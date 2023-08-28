Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command deploys in support of US Central Command [Image 2 of 4]

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command deploys in support of US Central Command

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble 

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command (13th ESC)

    U.S. Army Pfc. Samuel Tanielu, a Signal Operations Support Specialist assigned to the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, III Armored Corps, takes a selfie with his family during pre-deployment operations, Aug. 23, 2023, Fort Cavazos, Texas. Deployment operations directs and enables military operations and activities with allies and partners to increase regional security and stability in support of enduring U.S. interests. [photo has been digitally enhanced] (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)

