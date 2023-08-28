U.S. Army Pfc. Samuel Tanielu, a Signal Operations Support Specialist assigned to the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, III Armored Corps, takes a selfie with his family during pre-deployment operations, Aug. 23, 2023, Fort Cavazos, Texas. Deployment operations directs and enables military operations and activities with allies and partners to increase regional security and stability in support of enduring U.S. interests. [photo has been digitally enhanced] (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2023 Date Posted: 08.30.2023 11:02 Photo ID: 7997094 VIRIN: 230823-A-FG676-1931 Resolution: 4234x2823 Size: 5.8 MB Location: TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command deploys in support of US Central Command [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Tanner Dibble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.