U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, maneuver a M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System to pick up rocket pods at a resupply point during exercise Centaur Charge at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 22, 2023. Centaur Charge tests the skills and abilities of Battery platoons to process fire missions and react to different threats they could see on the battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

Date Taken: 08.22.2023