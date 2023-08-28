Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Centaur Charge

    Centaur Charge

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, drop off rocket pods at a resupply point during exercise Centaur Charge at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 22, 2023. Centaur Charge tests the skills and abilities of Battery platoons to process fire missions and react to different threats they could see on the battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    This work, Centaur Charge [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

