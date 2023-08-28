Community members look on during the public ribbon cutting ceremony at the Bradshaw Town Hall in Bradshaw, West Virginia, August 25, 2023. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Huntington District worked diligently with the town of Bradshaw and the McDowell County Commission to complete the Bradshaw Town Hall. This is a $5 million portion of the overall $204.4 million McDowell County Section 202 Nonstructural Flood Risk Management Program. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Stacey G. Wyzykowski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2023 Date Posted: 08.29.2023 21:30 Photo ID: 7996336 VIRIN: 230825-A-GE626-1005 Resolution: 3723x2482 Size: 1.79 MB Location: BRADSHAW, WV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bradshaw Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.