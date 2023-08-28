Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bradshaw Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 7 of 9]

    Bradshaw Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    BRADSHAW, WV, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Huntington District

    Colonel Jayson Putnam, commander of the Huntington District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, addresses the audience during the public ribbon cutting ceremony at the Bradshaw Town Hall in Bradshaw, West Virginia, August 25, 2023. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Huntington District worked diligently with the town of Bradshaw and the McDowell County Commission to complete the Bradshaw Town Hall. This is a $5 million portion of the overall $204.4 million McDowell County Section 202 Nonstructural Flood Risk Management Program. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Stacey G. Wyzykowski)

