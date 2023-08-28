Fly in for safety

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Mid-Air Collision Avoidance fly-in event attendees stand with U.S. Air Force pilots on the flightline at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 26, 2023. MACA is a program designed to promote safe air operations by providing educational resources and promoting open communication. Hosting the event allows the 60th Air Mobility Wing Safety office the opportunity to work with civilian aviators on ways to enhance flight safety for everyone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby)

