Fly in for safety

A civilian-piloted aircraft lands for the Mid-Air Collision Avoidance fly-in event at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 26, 2023. MACA is a program designed to promote safe air operations by providing educational resources and promoting open communication. Hosting the event allows the 60th Air Mobility Wing Safety office the opportunity to work with civilian aviators on ways to enhance flight safety for everyone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby)

Date Taken: 08.26.2023
Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US