Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    89th Airlift Wing Change of Command [Image 12 of 26]

    89th Airlift Wing Change of Command

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn 

    89th Airlift Wing

    Members assigned to various units across the 89th Airlift Wing stand at parade rest during the 89 AW change of command ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, August 29, 2023. The 89 AW is one of 17 Air Force active duty wings assigned to Air Mobility Command and is a tenant unit based at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. The 89 AW provides global Special Air Mission airlift, logistics, aerial port and communications for the president, vice president, cabinet members, combatant commanders and other senior military and elected leaders as tasked by the White House, Air Force chief of staff and AMC. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt Gabrielle Winn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 16:53
    Photo ID: 7996054
    VIRIN: 230829-F-DS607-1409
    Resolution: 7808x5205
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 89th Airlift Wing Change of Command [Image 26 of 26], by SSgt Gabrielle Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    89th Airlift Wing Change of Command
    89th Airlift Wing Change of Command
    89th Airlift Wing Change of Command
    89th Airlift Wing Change of Command
    89th Airlift Wing Change of Command
    89th Airlift Wing Change of Command
    89th Airlift Wing Change of Command
    89th Airlift Wing Change of Command
    89th Airlift Wing Change of Command
    89th Airlift Wing Change of Command
    89th Airlift Wing Change of Command
    89th Airlift Wing Change of Command
    89th Airlift Wing Change of Command
    89th Airlift Wing Change of Command
    89th Airlift Wing Change of Command
    89th Airlift Wing Change of Command
    89th Airlift Wing Change of Command
    89th Airlift Wing Change of Command
    89th Airlift Wing Change of Command
    89th Airlift Wing Change of Command
    89th Airlift Wing Change of Command
    89th Airlift Wing Change of Command
    89th Airlift Wing Change of Command
    89th Airlift Wing Change of Command
    89th Airlift Wing Change of Command
    89th Airlift Wing Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    Joint Base Andrews
    AFDW
    SAM Fox
    89 AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT