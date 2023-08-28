89th Airlift Wing Change of Command

Col. Matthew Jones, outgoing 89th Airlift Wing commander, relinquished command to Col. Angela Ochoa during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, August 29, 2023. The 89 AW is one of 17 Air Force active duty wings assigned to Air Mobility Command and is a tenant unit based at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. The 89 AW provides global Special Air Mission airlift, logistics, aerial port and communications for the president, vice president, cabinet members, combatant commanders and other senior military and elected leaders as tasked by the White House, Air Force chief of staff and AMC. (U.S. Air Force photo by TSgt Mark Florentino)

