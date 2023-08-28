Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army helicopter unit conducts rescue near Angel Rocks, Alaska [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Army helicopter unit conducts rescue near Angel Rocks, Alaska

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Staff Sergeant Beau McIntosh, a flight medic assigned to Charlie Co., 1-52 General Support Aviation Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, holds a rope line during a rescue mission near Angel Rocks, Alaska on Aug. 24, 2023. The unit was providing aeromedical evacuation of a civilian at the request of Alaska State Park Rangers. (Photo courtesy of Chief Ranger Sam Braband, Alaska State Park Rangers)

