Staff Sergeant Beau McIntosh, a flight medic assigned to Charlie Co., 1-52 General Support Aviation Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, is hoisted from a HH-60L Black Hawk helicopter during a rescue mission near Angel Rocks, Alaska on Aug. 24, 2023. The unit was providing aeromedical evacuation of a civilian at the request of Alaska State Park Rangers. (Photo courtesy of Chief Ranger Sam Braband, Alaska State Park Rangers)
U.S. Army helicopter unit conducts rescue near Angel Rocks, Alaska
