    Volunteers lauded for work on Bear Wheels Mountain Bike Trail [Image 2 of 2]

    Volunteers lauded for work on Bear Wheels Mountain Bike Trail

    CARTHAGE, TN, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Upper Cumberland Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association Volunteer Kenny Crossman works hard Aug. 19, 2023, to remove a downed tree from Bear Wheels Mountain Bike Trail at Cordell Hull Lake in Carthage, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Park Ranger Stone Fagan)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 11:56
    Photo ID: 7995401
    VIRIN: 230819-A-A1409-1026
    Resolution: 768x432
    Size: 427.94 KB
    Location: CARTHAGE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    USACE
    Cycling
    Corps of Engineers
    Upper Cumberland Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association
    UCSORBA
    Bear Wheels Mountain Bike Trail

