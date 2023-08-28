EMU 14 nurtures healthcare partnerships

230529-N-QJ894-1002 Erbil Air Base, Iraq (May 29, 2023) Representatives from the Kurdistan Ministry of Health and Expeditionary Medical Unit (EMU)14 leadership discuss the importance of U.S. and host nation medical capabilities and strategic partnerships to enhance joint collaborations on board Erbil Air Base, Iraq. EMU-14 is deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve to conduct Role 2 enhanced (2E) medical care shore-based capabilities at Erbil Air Base in Iraq for U.S. Armed Forces, civilian contractors, and multi-national coalition forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Brian Gluckman) (Parts of this photo have been blurred for security purposes)

