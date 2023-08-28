Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EMU 14 nurtures healthcare partnerships [Image 1 of 2]

    EMU 14 nurtures healthcare partnerships

    ERBIL AIR BASE, IRAQ

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Lt. brian gluckman 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    230529-N-QJ894-1002 Erbil Air Base, Iraq (May 29, 2023) Representatives from the Kurdistan Ministry of Health and Expeditionary Medical Unit (EMU) 14 leadership discuss the importance of U.S. and host nation medical capabilities and strategic partnerships to enhance joint collaborations on board Erbil Air Base, Iraq. EMU-14 is deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve to conduct Role 2 enhanced (2E) medical care shore-based capabilities at Erbil Air Base in Iraq for U.S. Armed Forces, civilian contractors, and multi-national coalition forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Brian Gluckman)(Parts of this photo have been blurred for security purposes)

    This work, EMU 14 nurtures healthcare partnerships [Image 2 of 2], by LT brian gluckman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Medicine
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    EMU 14

