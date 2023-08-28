Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    621st Contingency Response Wing Commander shares vision and priorities to Airmen

    621st Contingency Response Wing Commander shares vision and priorities to Airmen

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Jason Herring, 621st Contingency Response Wing Commander, addresses the Airmen of the 621st CRW during a commander’s call August 16, 2023 at the base theater on JB McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, NJ. Along with introducing himself and sharing his vision for the Devil Raiders, Herring also presented awards to top performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 09:04
    Photo ID: 7994869
    VIRIN: 230816-F-XJ149-4191
    Resolution: 2388x2463
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: NJ, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 621st Contingency Response Wing Commander shares vision and priorities to Airmen, by TSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    621st Contingency Response Wing Commander shares vision and priorities to Airmen

    621 CRW

