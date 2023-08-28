621st Contingency Response Wing Commander shares vision and priorities to Airmen

Col. Jason Herring, 621st Contingency Response Wing Commander, addresses the Airmen of the 621st CRW during a commander’s call August 16, 2023 at the base theater on JB McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, NJ. Along with introducing himself and sharing his vision for the Devil Raiders, Herring also presented awards to top performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins)

