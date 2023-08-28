Col. Jason Herring, 621st Contingency Response Wing Commander, addresses the Airmen of the 621st CRW during a commander’s call August 16, 2023 at the base theater on JB McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, NJ. Along with introducing himself and sharing his vision for the Devil Raiders, Herring also presented awards to top performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2023 09:04
|Photo ID:
|7994869
|VIRIN:
|230816-F-XJ149-4191
|Resolution:
|2388x2463
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|NJ, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 621st Contingency Response Wing Commander shares vision and priorities to Airmen [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
621st Contingency Response Wing Commander shares vision and priorities to Airmen
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT