621st Contingency Response Wing Commander shares vision and priorities to Airmen

Col. Jason Herring took command of the 621st Contingency Response Wing in June, and after hitting the ground running, relayed his priorities and values to the Devil Raiders in a series of commanders calls and immersions.



Herring, who has served in various units around the world, to include the 435th Contingency Response Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, has returned to the contingency response mission at the 621st CRW with the goal to ensure that the Airmen are well-trained and developed in their craft, have the resources they need to complete the mission and maintain a culture of professionalism and excellence.



“As Airmen, we provide an amazing fighting force based upon our discipline and the excellence we strive to deliver day in and day out,” said Herring.

Herring emphasized the importance of holding each other accountable and continuing to move the force forward to ensure that CR Airmen provide the defensive capability that will be needed in the future.



Herring’s top priority is inspiring development.



“When I look at this force, I see you all as the Air Force's next leaders,” said Herring. “My goal is to take you from the CR community, train you and push you back out into 'Big Blue’ to be able to lead and multiply the capability you deliver in our wing to solve larger challenges.”



Since 2021, the Air Force has been in the final phases of transitioning to a new force generation model, Air Force Force Generation, or AFFORGEN, to balance today’s combatant commander needs while building high-end readiness for the future.



“You're starting to see now, in the [Expeditionary Air Base] movement and the Multi-Capable Airman [concept], the Air Force has recognized the value the CR community brings to winning the fight,” said Herring. “We must continue to expand this capability and mindset in our Air Force to hopefully deter a future near-peer conflict. However, if that day of crisis comes, our adversaries won't know what's hit them, because you all will be able to integrate across the full spectrum of conflict.”