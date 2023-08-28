MCEF Event

Civilian leaders and business executives of the Marine Corps Executive Forum (MCEF) take a familiarization flight aboard MV-22 Ospreys from the Marine Executive Flight Detachment at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Aug. 25, 2023. Since 2006, the program has exposed civilian leaders from across the United States to the Marine Corps’ operational capabilities, current programs, and future initiatives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Virtue)

Date Taken: 08.28.2023 Location: QUANTICO, VA, US by Cpl Michael Virtue