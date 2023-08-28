MCEF Event

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QUANTICO, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Michael Virtue 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines with the Marine Corps Embassy Security Group engage with Civilian leaders and business executives of the Marine Corps Executive Forum (MCEF) during a luncheon at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia Aug. 25, 2023. Since 2006, the program has exposed civilian leaders from across the United States to the Marine Corps’ operational capabilities, current programs, and future initiatives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Virtue)

