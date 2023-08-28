Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Army leaders visit Poland [Image 8 of 8]

    New Army leaders visit Poland

    POLAND

    08.26.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Gen. Randy Alan George, acting chief of staff of the Army, and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer getting a tour of Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, Aug. 26, 2023. The acting chief of staff of the Army and the sergeant major of the Army engaged with key personnel at USAG Poland to assess readiness and capabilities that are crucial to partnerships, crisis response, deterrence, and support to allies and partners as U.S. forces continue to adapt in a dynamic security environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez)

    This work, New Army leaders visit Poland [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Peter Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POLAND
    EUCOM
    USARMY
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    VictoryCorps

